Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film has an Excellent Second Friday Overseas

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a fantastic Second Friday at the overseas box office. The film grossed USD 950,000 yesterday, showing a mere 15 per cent decline compared to the corresponding day from the previous week. The total gross has now risen to USD 7.95 million. The film is projected to earn USD 3 million or more during the second weekend. It will be crossing the USD 10 million mark on Sunday, becoming only the third Bollywood film to do so in the post-pandemic era after Brahmastra and Pathaan.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: USD 3,525,000

Middle East: USD 1,780,000 approx

Australia: USD 510,000

New Zealand: USD 160,000

Singapore: USD 140,000

Rest of Asia: USD 260,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,000,000

Europe: USD 425,000

Rest of World: USD 150,000

Total: USD 7,950,000