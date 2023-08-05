Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film has an Excellent Second Friday Overseas
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a fantastic Second Friday at the overseas box office, grossing USD 950K for USD 8 million total to date. Set to cross USD 10 million on Sunday.
Key Highlight
REFRESH for more: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a fantastic Second Friday at the overseas box office. The film grossed USD 950,000 yesterday, showing a mere 15 per cent decline compared to the corresponding day from the previous week. The total gross has now risen to USD 7.95 million. The film is projected to earn USD 3 million or more during the second weekend. It will be crossing the USD 10 million mark on Sunday, becoming only the third Bollywood film to do so in the post-pandemic era after Brahmastra and Pathaan.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:
North America: USD 3,525,000
Middle East: USD 1,780,000 approx
Australia: USD 510,000
New Zealand: USD 160,000
Singapore: USD 140,000
Rest of Asia: USD 260,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,000,000
Europe: USD 425,000
Rest of World: USD 150,000
Total: USD 7,950,000
