Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Advance Booking: Ranveer - Alia film sells 31,000 tickets in 3 national chains

Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. They are well supported by Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among many others. The romantic family drama is just a day away from release and things are gradually but surely heating up for the film. The advance bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began on Monday and by the end of Wednesday, the film has sold 31,000 tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sold 31,000 tickets as at 11:59pm on 26th July, 2023. PVR is the leading multiplex chain with around 17,000 ticket sales. Inox and Cinepolis follow suit with around 9,000 and 5,000 tickete respectively. With a day more to go, it is expected that this Ranveer-Alia starrer will sell around 60 - 75 thousand tickets in advance, in the top 3 multiplex chains. These numbers would keep it well poised to collect around Rs 11 - 14 crores nett. In the current market scenario, these numbers are not bad to begin with, but for a Karan Johar directorial with two a-listers, the opening expected was slightly higher. Nonetheless, with no significant competition for the next couple of weeks, it should hold well provided it finds appreciation. It is to be noted that bookings for the Karan Johar directorial are pretty good internationally.

While Alia Bhatt And Karan Johar Will Hope To Carry On With Their Glory Run At The Movies, Ranveer Singh Will Look To Get Back To Winning Ways

Alia Bhatt is on the crest of a wave with a string of successful films behind her. Ranveer Singh hasn't had a good stint at the movies recently. While Alia will look to carry on with her glory run, Ranveer Singh will look to get back to winning ways. Karan Johar has had a 25 year success streak and he would want to carry on with it, although the conditions are not as favourable as they used to be. The viewers have become more critical and less apologetic.

Will The Well Recevied Units Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Translate Into Big Box Office Returns?

The units of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been received well. The trailer and the songs have struck a chord. But what eventually matters is whether the film is able to leave a mark or not. We will know that on Friday when the film is out. What are your expectations from RRKPK?

