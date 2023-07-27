Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Final Advance: Ranveer - Alia film sells 80,000 tickets in 3 national chains

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among many others in supporting roles is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. There is a lot of excitement for the film since it marks the return of Karan Johar, on the silver screens, as a director after his hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also marks the return of the hit pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy. The advance bookings for the film so far are however decent with around 80,000 tickets sold in top 3 national multiplexes (PVR, Inox, Cinepolis) for the opening day, hours prior to its release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Has Sold 80,000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day

The advance bookings of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani indicate an opening in the vicinity of Rs 11 - 14 crores nett. Given that it is a Karan Johar directorial that has been mounted on a huge scale and has two a-list actors, the expectations were for it to open closer to Rs 18 crores. Of the 80,000 tickets for the opening day in top 3 national chains, its known to us that a good chunk of brand bookings have happened. Coming to the ticket bifurcation in 3 chains, the film has sold around 43,250 tickets in PVR, 24,250 tickets in Inox and 12,500 tickets in Cinepolis.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Springs A Surprise With Good Advances Internationally

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has got good traction internationally and advances indicate that an opening weekend of over 4 million dollars is definitely on. In its full run, it would target to become the third biggest Hindi film grosser overseas post pandemic, after Pathaan and Brahmastra. Karan Johar's brand value internationally is strong and it won't be wrong to say that he is one driving the numbers for the film.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani plays at a theatre near you from the 28th of July, 2023 ie tomorrow.

