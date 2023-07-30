Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Opening Weekend Box Office: Karan Johar's film clocks 44.50 crore in 3 days

The Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has scored a decent opening weekend with a very encouraging trend over the three-day period. After an average start of Rs 10.50 crore, the film showed big jump on Saturday by collecting Rs 15.50 crore and the same was consolidated on Sunday with collections of Rs 18.50 crore. The three-day total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 44.50 crore and the eyes are now on the crucial Monday test.

PVR, Inox & Cinepolis scores Rs 28 crore in 3 days

The film has fared the best in the metros, especially in the three national multiplex chains, which have contributed 63 percent to the total business. It’s performing like a proper urban film and this should ensure long legs for the film to sustain, especially in terms of the jump in business on Saturday and Sunday. PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have clocked Rs 28.2 crore through it’s three-day run at the Indian Box Office. Other multiplex chains like MovieMax and Rajhans were also pretty good with weekend collection of Rs 82 lakh and 50 lakh respectively. The opening weekend collections got some boast by corporate bookings too, however, even without that, the trend has been on the positive side.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 44.50 crore*

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will target a Monday in the North of Rs 6 crore

There is a positive talk about the film among its target audience and the weekend trend does indicate good hold for the film on Monday. The costs are on the higher side and with Karan Johar at the helm of affairs, the box office expectations are high too. The film needs to do anything in the north of Rs 120 crore to get the success tag (Average and above) and it’s the hold on Monday that will determine the fate of the film.

There was a chance for the film to have a muted growth on Sunday as the Saturday business was benefitted by Muharram Holiday too, but, the film has managed to push itself by 17 percent on Sunday and that’s definitely a positive sign as far as the trending is concerned. A Monday in the North of Rs 6 crore will signal a mini-victory of sorts for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and also give the makers a sigh of relief, as a good Monday always ensures strong weekday trending. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Note: Estimates

