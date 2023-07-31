Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Worldwide Box Office: Karan Johar's film grosses Rs 85 crores in 3 days

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles had a reasonably good global weekend as it grossed around Rs 85 - 86 crores. The Indian market contributed around Rs 44.50 crores nett (53 crores gross) and the overseas market contributed around 4 million dollars (Rs 32 - 33 crores gross). This makes it the fourth highest first weekend opener of 2023 for a Hindi origin film, only behind Pathaan, Adipurush and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. There were some corporate bookings over the weekend in the domestic market for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which pushed the numbers closer to the Rs 45 crore mark. For a big budget entertainer like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the test begins from Monday and the biggest plus for the film is a good word of mouth in the urban centers, which can be observed in the strong growing trajectory and this can take the film to its safety total in the eventual run.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Strong Weekend Trajectory At The Box Office Gives It A Fair Chance To Succeed

In all honesty, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's opening day numbers were strictly average. Being a grand Karan Johar film with 2 a-listers, they had to be atleast 30 percent more. There's another debate that the opening would have been better pre-pandemic and that is justified since audiences have become skeptical about visiting cinemas. However, in the post pandemic scenario, films are a lot leggier than they were pre-pandemic. If the Karan Johar directorial manages to do 12 - 13 times its opening day in India and do close to 10 million dollars of business internationally, it'll emerge as a successful venture. An ideal target for this film would be to do a global business of around Rs 250 crores gross, giving the producers a theatrical share of close to Rs 100 crores.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Total India = Rs 44.50 crores nett in India after 3 days (Rs 53 crores gross)

Total Overseas = Rs 4 million approximately (Rs 32 - 33 crores gross)

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

