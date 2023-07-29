Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Saturday Box Office: Ranveer-Alia film sees good growth; Netts Rs 15.50 crores

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles took an underwhelming start at the Indian box office despite a lot of factors going in its favour. After an opening of around Rs 10.50 crores nett, it observed a very good growth on day 2 (Saturday), owing to good word of mouth and Muharram, to collect around 15 - 16 crores. This takes the 2 day total of the Karan Johar film to Rs 26 crores and if the film consolidates further on Sunday, we can expect an opening weekend of Rs 45 crores nett which despite being pretty decent given the costs involved, indicates a strong trend and shows the first signs of success. It is to be noted that there were a substantial amount of corporate bookings involved over the first two days and they will extend to day 3 as well.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Saturday Growth In Top National Chains Is A Good Sign For The Film's Prospects

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani went on overdrive in the plexes on day 2. The film has managed around 65 percent of its business from the top 3 multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The first day collections from PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the film were around Rs 6.75 crores and day 2 numbers seem to be slightly over Rs 10 crores nett. The strong trend in the top multiplex chains gives some kind of hope that there will be a good Monday hold that follows for the film after the weekend. In the post pandemic scenario, accepted films have managed to hold well for weeks and Karan Johar would hope his film is also one of those films that holds well after the weekend.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Rs 10.50 crores Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Total = Rs 26 crores nett in India after 2 days

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

