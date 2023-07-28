Box Office Estimates: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headed for a Rs 10.50 crore opening day

The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has taken just about an average start at the box office in India. According to early trends, the film is headed for an opening day in the range of Rs 10.00 to 11.00 crore, with national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – collecting in the vicinity of Rs 6.75 to 7.25 crore. The film has around 65 percent of the business coming in from the three national chains and has done little outside of the multiplexes on the opening day. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani should have pushed itself in the north of Rs 12 crore at the worst, but a start around the Rs 11 crore mark is a little below expectations.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani does average in metros, poor in mass belts

The business, as expected is driven by the metro, and the hope is on the mass belts to come on board over the weekend due to the family elements. There are some corporate bookings which have happened for the film for the weekend, but that’s inconsequential as if the film has merits it will prove to be a success story based on the organic audience and their word of mouth. Being a film appealing to the urban audience, there will be a big gain in the business on Saturday and the same will be consolidated on Sunday with another jump.

The initial talk, especially in the media, is extremely positive and the hope is on the same to translate into the box office collections. If the audience word of mouth is anywhere close to the critical appreciation, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will move ahead to emerge a major and much needed success story for the Hindi Film Industry. The costs are on the higher side and hence the stakes are higher than a general love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo and hence bigger box office numbers are a must to emerge a successful venture.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has to show big gains over the weekend

From this start, big gains through the weekend and strong hold on Monday is a must for the film to have a shot at emerging a success story and thankfully the early critic reports are on the positive side which gives it a hope. The metros are doing some business for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and that’s primarily due to the Karan Johar factor. The mass belts should have been better, more so because of the family oriented subject, but it’s certainly the lack of a chartbuster song that came in between what could have been termed a good start.

