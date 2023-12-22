Salaar Day 1 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas starrer takes a good start; Netts Rs 15 crores on boxing day
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan took a good start of Rs 14-15 crores in Hindi with mass centers showing great promise.
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan among others took a good start at the Hindi box office of Rs 14-15 crores. These numbers have come despite a clash with a big film like Dunki. They fall short of Prabhas-led Adipurush’s initials in the Hindi belt but owing to the big clash, that was never really under consideration.
Salaar takes a good start of Rs 14 - 15 crores at the Hindi Box Office despite clash
Salaar has to capitalise on the start and trend well through the New Year to make a big mark. For the mass centres across the country, Salaar should continue to find takers. A nett total of over Rs 100 crores is the bare minimum that the Prashanth Neel directorial should score despite the clash. It has got around 35 percent screens while Dunki, Aquaman 2, Animal and other films have shared the remaining 65 percent.
Salaar’s promotions have been very aggressive and this will really play a very critical part for the film and its prospects.
Salaar has taken a thunderous start at the Worldwide Box Office
Salaar opened to a thunderous response across the world. The global opening including premieres is over Rs 150 crores, making it the biggest opener of 2023. These are insane numbers and Prabhas’ second best, only behind Baahubali 2. The actor has time and again proven that he is a huge initial draw. No wonder he is one of the most in-demand actors in the country.
The Day-Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under:
Day 1 – Rs 14-15 crores
Total = Rs 14.5 crores on day 1 in Hindi
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
