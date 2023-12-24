Salaar Day 2 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas starrer holds strong; Netts healthy Rs 15.75 crores on Saturday
In its first two days, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan has netted around Rs 31 crores in Hindi.
Salaar matches its opening day numbers on day 2 at the box office in Hindi
The 2 day nett Hindi collections of Salaar are slightly over Rs 31 crores
Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan among others, remained steady at the box office on its second ticketing day as it netted around Rs 15.75 crores. The collections of Salaar on day 2 are identical of day 1 and that can be seen as a good result because the advances were lower to begin with and there was a chance that the film would even observe a drop.
Salaar Adds A Healthy Rs 15.75 Crores Nett At The Box Office On Its Second Day In India
Salaar's steady Saturday assures that it will get to Rs 50 crores on its third day and how it sustains through Christmas and New Year will determine where it is headed. These collections are impressive because they are coming in direct competition with Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki which although is not in an out-and-out commercial space, is a big film to be pitted up against, in the Hindi belt.
Salaar Will Target To Enter The Rs 500 Crore Gross Worldwide Club After A Start Of Rs 145 Crores Worldwide
Salaar's opening collections were huge across the world. The film reportedly grossed around Rs 145 crores on its first day worldwide and it's first target will be to enter the Rs 500 crore gross worldwide club after a start so massive. Prabhas has an enviable initial pull and it is all about the right script for the films to do the numbers that justify his stardom. Since Baahubali 2, Prabhas' films did not strike the chord with most moviegoers. However, many of the actor's fans felt that they got a glimpse of the vintage Prabhas in Salaar.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under
|Day
|Box Office Collection In Hindi
|1
|Rs 15.75 crores
|2
|Rs 15.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 31.50 crores
Watch the Salaar trailer
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
