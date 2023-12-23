List Of Rs 100 Crore Gross Box Office Openers Worldwide: Salaar emerges 10th film to enter coveted club

Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran had a bumper global opening day of Rs 144 crores including premieres of Rs 26 crores.

Prabhas
Salaar earns a giant Rs 144 crores at the worldwide box office on the opening day (Credit: Hombale Productions)
Key Highlight
  • Salaar packs a solid global punch with first day gross collections of Rs 144 crores
  • Salaar is Prabhas' fourth film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club on day 1 of the film release
  • Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023

The Indian Box Office saw its first Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser with Baahubali 2. What's interesting to note here is that the film didn't just open the Rs 100 crore club but also the Rs 200 crore club. Since then, Rs 100 crore day 1 opener has become a crowded place with as many as 10 films part of it, including the newest entrant Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Salaar Emerged As The 10th Indian Film To Gross Over Rs 100 Crores Worldwide On The Opening Day

Salaar took the box office by storm as it grossed Rs 144 crores worldwide on its first day, including North America premieres of Rs 26 crores. Salaar is Prabhas' second biggest opener after Baahubali 2. The actor now has four films (Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar) part of the list, highest for an Indian actor. Given his film line-up, breaking into the enviable club is a foregone conclusion. His films after Salaar are Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit.

Prabhas Has A Huge Initial Draw; Rules The Rs 100 Crore Day 1 List With As Many As 4 Films

Prabhas is a dependable bet for producers in India because he guarantees initials and has a following across the country. The choices of the actor are usually under scrutiny and he will need to make a sincere effort to take up films that match his calibre.

Following is a list of Rs 100 Crore day 1 Indian openers worldwide

Baahubali 2 - Rs 200cr (including Rs 26cr previews)
RRR - Rs 189cr (Rs 30cr)
KGF 2 - Rs 161cr (Rs 8cr)
Leo - Rs 144cr (Rs16cr)

Salaar - Rs 144 crores (Rs 26cr)
Jawan - Rs 127cr
Saaho - Rs 116cr (Rs 12cr)
Animal - Rs 108cr (Rs 9cr)
Pathaan - Rs 107cr
Adipurush - Rs 104cr (₹8cr)

Watch the Salaar Trailer

Salaar Aims To Nett Over Rs 100 Crores For Its Hindi Version

Salaar was able to register a good opening for itself in the north. The collections of Rs 15 crores nett are impressive knowing that it was running alongside a stardriven film like Dunki. It will have to sustain through the New Year season to breach the respectable Rs 100 crore nett club. Earlier this year, Prabhas' Adipurush was able to collect around Rs 125 crores in Hindi.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

