List Of Rs 100 Crore Gross Box Office Openers Worldwide: Salaar emerges 10th film to enter coveted club
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran had a bumper global opening day of Rs 144 crores including premieres of Rs 26 crores.
-
Salaar packs a solid global punch with first day gross collections of Rs 144 crores
-
Salaar is Prabhas' fourth film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club on day 1 of the film release
-
Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023
The Indian Box Office saw its first Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser with Baahubali 2. What's interesting to note here is that the film didn't just open the Rs 100 crore club but also the Rs 200 crore club. Since then, Rs 100 crore day 1 opener has become a crowded place with as many as 10 films part of it, including the newest entrant Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.
Salaar Emerged As The 10th Indian Film To Gross Over Rs 100 Crores Worldwide On The Opening Day
Salaar took the box office by storm as it grossed Rs 144 crores worldwide on its first day, including North America premieres of Rs 26 crores. Salaar is Prabhas' second biggest opener after Baahubali 2. The actor now has four films (Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar) part of the list, highest for an Indian actor. Given his film line-up, breaking into the enviable club is a foregone conclusion. His films after Salaar are Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit.
Prabhas Has A Huge Initial Draw; Rules The Rs 100 Crore Day 1 List With As Many As 4 Films
Prabhas is a dependable bet for producers in India because he guarantees initials and has a following across the country. The choices of the actor are usually under scrutiny and he will need to make a sincere effort to take up films that match his calibre.
Following is a list of Rs 100 Crore day 1 Indian openers worldwide
Baahubali 2 - Rs 200cr (including Rs 26cr previews)
RRR - Rs 189cr (Rs 30cr)
KGF 2 - Rs 161cr (Rs 8cr)
Leo - Rs 144cr (Rs16cr)
Salaar - Rs 144 crores (Rs 26cr)
Jawan - Rs 127cr
Saaho - Rs 116cr (Rs 12cr)
Animal - Rs 108cr (Rs 9cr)
Pathaan - Rs 107cr
Adipurush - Rs 104cr (₹8cr)
Watch the Salaar Trailer
Salaar Aims To Nett Over Rs 100 Crores For Its Hindi Version
Salaar was able to register a good opening for itself in the north. The collections of Rs 15 crores nett are impressive knowing that it was running alongside a stardriven film like Dunki. It will have to sustain through the New Year season to breach the respectable Rs 100 crore nett club. Earlier this year, Prabhas' Adipurush was able to collect around Rs 125 crores in Hindi.
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
ALSO READ: Salaar Day 1 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas starrer takes a good start; Netts Rs 15 crores on boxing day
Star
Jake Gyllenhaal
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply