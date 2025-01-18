Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Venky starrer continues its Blockbuster run

On Friday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam continued its victory march at the box office, grossing over Rs. 16 crore in the Telugu states and Rs. 17 crore nationally. The four-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 79 crore in India, off which a phenomenal Rs. 72 crore has come from APTS.

The film is a rage in the Coastal Andhra region, where the fourth-day numbers were higher than the first day. In the northern parts of the region i.e. Vizag and Godavari districts, which enjoy the Sankranti boost for the longest, the collections were on par with its third day, which was the biggest day of the run. The southern districts of Guntur and Krishna saw a slight dip with the holiday impact subsiding there.

Nizam and Ceded are completely out of the holiday period but still, the collections coming are excellent. These two, especially the former, should see a growth in business today and tomorrow, possibly recording its best day of run on Sunday. Coastal Andhra shall remain relatively flat over the weekend as it is already in the holiday period.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be crossing Rs. 100 crore in the Telugu states on Sunday, likely over Rs. 105 crore. From there, Rs. 150 crore is given—it’s just a question of how much higher it can go. The highest-grossing films on Sankranti are AVPL (Rs. 196 crore) and Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 172 crore). For now, Waltair Veeraya is probably what it will be targeting but if the holds on the next couple of days are strong, it might be looking at topping AVPL as well.

The Box Office Collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam in India are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 72.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 23.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 37.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 78.75 cr.

