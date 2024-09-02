Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has a good opening weekend at the box office. The Nani starrer grossed Rs. 58 crore worldwide in its first four days, of which Rs. 40 crore approx came from India while Rs. 18 crore (USD 2.15 million) poured in from overseas.

The film performed best with urban audiences which meant a very good weekend in Nizam, Karnataka and the United States. The weekend in Nizam amounted to Rs. 15 crore approx, earning Rs. 7 crore plus share. The film saw a good jump on Saturday, with collections going to first-day level. There was a drop on Sunday, which is typical for film collecting heavily in Hyderabad.

The bonus for the film is opening in Karnataka, where it grossed Rs. 5 crore plus, with distributors breaking even in the weekend itself. Similarly overseas saw big returns with a big USD 1.70 million weekend in the United States. Tamil Nadu also saw a strong collection on Saturday and Sunday with the weekend going close to Rs. 4 crore. The Hindi dubbed version of the film was a non-starter.

The film, however, struggled in Andhra Pradesh with the exception of Vizag, with distributors poised to face losses. The losses in Andhra Pradesh will be less than the gains elsewhere, which should see the film through. This year has been a dud for the Telugu film industry but even the films that are doing well are underperforming in Andhra, including Kalki 2898 AD. Hanuman is the only film to score in the state but that was also courtesy of Sankranti which is a huge box office period in the state.

There was an issue with ticket prices in the last two years but that has been sorted this year with regime change but it is still not collecting as well as it used to. All eyes are on the month's end which will see the release of Devara, a film that should do well in the state.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is as follows:

Area Share Gross Nizam Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Ceeded Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. APTS Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 29.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 39.75 cr. North America USD 1850K Rest of World USD 300K OVERSEAS USD 2.15M

(Rs. 18.00 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 57.75 cr.

