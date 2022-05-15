Sarkaru Vaari Paata day three box office; Mahesh Babu starrer records jump in collections on Saturday

Superstar Mahesh Babu led Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a surge in the collection on Saturday as it grossed Rs. 20 crores approx on its third day, taking its total to Rs. 77 crores approx. The film had a decent hold on its second day yesterday and now Saturday managed to jump as well. There was a fear of big drops on opening day with the initial reports being on the mixed side but the film has avoided that so far. Whether the film emerges as a success will depend on where it lands on weekdays but the weekend performance has ensured it's no disaster. The four-day extended weekend is now heading for Rs. 98 crores plus, of which Telugu states will make up for Rs. 85 crores.

The box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 39.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 18 crores

Saturday - Rs. 20 crores

Total - Rs. 77.25 crores

Nizam which had a big drop yesterday had collections jumping 20 per cent in the plexes of Hyderabad city while single screens remained mostly flat. The Saturday business now gives the film a chance to reach Rs. 30 crores share which looked like might be in jeopardy way it dropped on Friday. Andhra Pradesh which had a good hold on Friday, had some regions going up while others had minor drops, with overall collections growing by 5 per cent. Outside Telugu states also, the film recorded jumps on Saturday with Karnataka nearing Rs. 2 crores daily number.

The territorial breakdown for the opening day of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 27.20 crores (Rs. 15.20 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 8.60 crores (Rs. 7 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 32.50 crores (Rs. 24 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 68.30 crores (Rs. 46.20 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 6.20 crores (Rs. 3.10 crores share)

North India - Rs. 1.35 crore (Rs. 55 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 55 lakh share)

India - Rs. 77.25 crores (Rs. 50.40 crores share)