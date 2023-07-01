Satyaprem Ki Katha Saturday Box Office: Kartik-Kiara's romantic drama makes gains on day 3; Netts Rs 9 crores

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, saw its biggest ticketing day on day 3. The film grew by around 6 percent from Thursday and netted Rs 9 crores on Saturday to take its three day domestic total to Rs 24 crores. The Kartik-Kiara starrer may see yet another bump in its collections on Sunday and if all goes well, it may fetch its first double digit day of the run too.



Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Heading Towards An Extended Week 1 Of Rs 33 - 35 Crores Nett

At the moment, Satyaprem Ki Katha seems to be heading towards an extended first weekend in the vicinity of Rs 33 to 35 crores nett and then the rest will depend on how it trends over the weekdays. With no significant local competition for atleast another week, the aim for the film will be to keep doing steady numbers till the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1. Satyaprem Ki Katha is particularly doing well in national chains. It managed to do Rs 5.60 crores nett in national chains which is a pretty good number. Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are proving themselves to be very dependable actors from a commercial standpoint. They are having more hits than misses and that is very encouraging given how the industry has been faring since the pandemic.

Both Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Are Going Big After Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan has two commercial films in his kitty with an action drama directed by Kabir Khan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee. Kiara Advani is taking no half measures either as she will be seen in S Shankar's Game Changer opposite Ram Charan and also in War 2 that is going to be directed by Ayan Mukerji and will star Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The day-wise nett India collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 9 crores

Total: Rs 24 crores nett in 3 days.

