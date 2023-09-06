Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan box office: Overseas advance Nears 5 million, Gears Up for 100cr plus Worldwide Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan is set to make a global debut tomorrow and is poised for an enormous weekend at the box office. The film will be storming in 10,000 screens worldwide, with the official word on the overseas count of 4,000 plus. The movie has generated killer advance sales, both domestically and internationally. Speaking overseas specifically, even before a single show of the film is played, it has already raked in USD 4.50 million for the weekend as of Tuesday night. Of this, USD 2 million is for Thursday while the rest is for the weekend. With one more day of pre-sales to go, the final figure is expected to comfortably surpass USD 5 million, potentially reaching around USD 6 million.

These pre-sales numbers are higher than the final opening weekend of all 2023 releases but Pathaan, direct comparisons in pre-sales are virtually irrelevant. The only comparison is with Pathaan and in most of the markets, Jawan leads or is on par with it, with the exception of Australia, where Pathaan was a holiday release. UAE was another major market which was a bit behind a few days back but has now caught up. There may be some smaller markets which may have differences of some thousands.

The sales are strong everywhere, no matter which part of the world. Breaking down the pre-sales number, North America accounts for the most with USD 1.50 million (USD 650K first-day) followed by USD 1.20 million (USD 575K first-day) in the Middle East. The United Kingdom comes in third with USD 600K. Rounding off the top five are Australia (USD 320K) and Germany (USD 200K). Even a minor market for Hindi films, Sri Lanka, has an advance of nearly LKR 50 lakhs (USD 15K) for the first day.

The substantial pre-sales figures have virtually guaranteed Jawan at least the second-biggest opening weekend in Bollywood history, with the potential to claim the top spot, depending on audience reception. Jawan is projected to collect around USD 4.75-5 million on Thursday, setting the stage for a four-day weekend collection of USD 20 million, with the possibility of reaching USD 23-24 million if it resonates well with the audience. On the domestic front, the film is expected to gross over Rs. 60 crores at the very least, making a worldwide first-day collection of Rs. 100 crores a certainty, with realistic expectations of reaching Rs. 115-125 crores.

