Shehzada Day 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film takes a reasonable start; Collects Rs 7 crore

Shehzada , led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, and directed by Rohit Dhawan, had a reasonable day at the box office. The film was aided by steady spot-bookings and a buy one get one offer floated by the makers of the film, helped the film gain the momentum it required to register a reasonable day at the box office. The film has managed to rake in around Rs. 6.90 - Rs. 7.25 crores nett on day 1 in India and this number is higher than what most trade pundits expected after a lukewarm response to the advance bookings of the film. It will be critical for the film to see a strong growth over the weekend and if the film manages it, the momentum will carry forward to the weekdays, before it sees a new rival in the form of Selfiee next weekend.

Shehzada Benefits From The Buy One Get One Offer For The Opening Day

The Buy One Get One offer was floated by the team of Shehzada, on the evening prior to the release of the film and after that, the speed of the advances grew at a significant pace. The advance figure closed in the 30,000 tickets range in national chains, when it once looked like it would struggle to get to 20,000 tickets. The offer is not valid for ticket bookings on day 2 and so the momentum which the film got on the first day, may not carry forward to the second day. This can limit the growth of the film on its second day.

Maha Shivratri Can Help Numbers Come At A Steady Pace On Day 2

Maha Shivratri falls on the second day for the film and the holiday should boost the collections of the film, or rather keep it steady as the film is already going to lose the momentum it gained with the Buy One Get One scheme on day 1. What the film has averted is a low opening day from where the film would find it tough to come back. Mass centres, where collections drop on Saturday, should remain steady, courtesy the national holiday.