Shehzada Opening Day Box Office Trends: Kartik Aaryan starrer headed for a Rs 7 crore day

The Kartik Aaryan fronted Shehzada has taken a reasonable opening given the release circumstances as early trends indicate an opening day in the Rs 6.75 to 7.75 crore range. The advances of the film were slow until Thursday morning but gained momentum Thursday evening onwards. Thankfully the momentum continued on the day of release too, with walk-in audiences in national chains and the single screens too.

Shehzada Takes A Reasonable Start At The Box Office

The start can be termed reasonable given the release size, and competition from Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan. In the pre-pandemic world, Kartik Aaryan scored an opening in the range of Rs 6 crore to Rs 10.00 crore with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi to name some. The start of Shehzada too will be in the same range, suggesting that there is no erosion in the pre-pandemic market of Kartik, rather, it has just seen a growth. Of course, his biggest opener to date continues to be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had opened in the north of Rs 13 crore.

The Buy One Get One Offer Works In Favour Of Team Shehzada

In the last year and half, we have seen the market of actors coming down for varied reasons, and keeping all the social media noise of expectations aside, this can actually qualify as a decent opening, laying the platform to grow on Saturday and Sunday. There is a Buy One Get One Free offer running for the film, and this too has played a role in the spike in collections for opening day. The Shehzada team showed right intent ahead of its release to give an added incentive of discounts to the audience to step into the cinema hall and added on to its opening day footfall.