Shehzada Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film sees 15 percent growth after low opening; Adds Rs 6.50 crores

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon led Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, had yet another slow day at the box office. The film failed to show much growth on Saturday, something that was very important for the prospects of the film. The national chains haven't grown much and the single screens too have underperformed, as a result of which the film's second day is expected to be around Rs 6.50 crores nett . The weekend for the film is heading towards a sub-20 crores nett in India and it is something no one in the trade would have expected out of it.

Shehzada ideally had to see more growth in its collections, considering the boost that it would get on account of Mahashivratri. But that was not to be. The Buy One Get One Free offer was extended for Saturday but that didn't do much good for the prospects of the film. It surely was a gutsy step by the producers to have attempted something of this sort and get audiences to visit theatres. Alas, the conversions didn't increase to the extent that they should have, and it is reflecting on the numbers. It is to be seen how the film performs after the weekend, since it won't even have the Buy One Get One incentive that it is having over the weekend.

Makers Of Shehzada Are Looking At An Alarmingly Low Theatrical Share

Realistically, the makers won't be getting much in hands from the film, theatrically, since they are already losing out on a lot of share courtesy the incentives that they are giving. Going by the rate, a major question would be on whether the film will make even Rs 10 crore worth of realistic share for the makers or not. It is to be made clear that the film lost a chunk of its screens to other performing releases and this is never a good sign.

The two day total of Shehzada stands at Rs 12.25 crores nett in India. Internationally, the two day sum of the film is less than 500k dollars. All this doesn't help much for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, who had high hopes pinned on the film and was also a first time co-producer.

