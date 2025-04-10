Jaat vs Sikandar Day 1 Box Office: Comparing opening day collections of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol’s films

Jaat vs Sikandar Day 1 Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Sikandar are competing with each other at the box office. While the Salman Khan starrer has been running in theaters for 12 days, Sunny Deol's film has begun its theatrical journey today. Both movies belong to the action genre. Today, we are comparing the box office performances of Jaat and Sikandar based on their opening day collections.

JAAT

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has opened on an average note at the box office. Sunny Deol's action thriller collected Rs 9 crore on its first day of its release. It was expected to do under Rs 8 crore based on its pre-sales, which could have been better. However, the spot sales were good. The new release should score well in the opening weekend.

Jaat features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist. The action thriller marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years, since his last release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

SIKANDAR

Backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar started on a decent note at the box office during its release. The Salman Khan starrer fetched Rs 25 crore net on the opening day. It was targeting an opening collection of under Rs 30 crore.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the action drama received poor word of mouth, which affected its box office performance.

Movies Jaat Sikandar Opening Day Collections Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore

Based on the aforementioned comparison, Sikandar has performed better than Jaat on its opening day. However, the star powers of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol haven't been able to be fully utilized in the abovementioned movies.

While Sunny Deol's Jaat had an average opening, his 2023 release, Gadar 2, witnessed a thunderous start of Rs 39 crore back then. It is yet to be seen if the opening weekend of Gopichand Malineni's helmer can change the box office game in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

