Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: Sunny Deol’s film sees strong spot bookings in afternoon shows

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 2: The Sunny Deol starrer Jaat is currently running in theaters worldwide. The film features him in his usual mass avatar clashing against the antagonist Randeep Hooda alongside Regina Cassandra as the female lead. This Gopichand Malineni directorial was released on April 10 to a decent response from the public.

Advertisement

As per the film’s midday trends on day 2, Jaat has a good hold on the mass centers driven by the walk-in bookings. These are centers where a film like Jaat is supposed to work less with the pre-sales and more with the direct bookings at the ticket window.

After its average start in the morning shows, the demand for this Sunny Deol starrer has seen growth on its afternoon shows. Though this growth is decent enough for the Sunny Deol film, it is not any higher compared to its Day 1 but still shows a decent hold at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jaat has been released on 3500 screens nationwide, the second-widest release for Sunny Deol after his 2023 all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. This new release has led to a huge reduction for the already-running Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, which was released on Eid.

After starring in one of the biggest blockbusters of its year, Gadar 2, Sunny Deol saw a considerable boost in his popularity, which had faded away due to over a decade of failures. Post Gadar 2 success, the trade expected Jaat to perform on a big level. While it has not received too great of a response right now, there still is a decent enough hype for this film.

Advertisement

Alongside the hype for a massy Sunny Deol starrer, word-of-mouth is driving the film in tier 2 and tier 3 centers like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Central India and Central Provinces. As the film continues in its initial days of run, only the public reception will decide the final fate of the film during its long run.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is currently running in theaters near you featuring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Day 1 Box Office Update: Where does actioner stand among highest opening films of Sunny Deol?