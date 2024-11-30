Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections 5th Saturday: Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan's films show good hold on Day 30

Diwali 2024 releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in their last legs at the box office. Initially, Ajay Devgn's action film was leading the competition, but Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy has since taken the lead with stronger performance trends.

Singham Again collects Rs 1.17 crore on Day 30; targeting Rs 240 crore finish

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again recorded a drop of 10% on its 30th day of release. The movie added Rs 1.17 crore to the tally on the 5th Saturday after minting Rs 1.30 crore on Cinema Lovers Day (Day 29). The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 236.42 crore net at the Indian box office.

For the record, the movie collected Rs 163.75 crore in its opening week. It further netted Rs 47.75 crore, Rs 16.10 crore, and Rs 6.35 crore in Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4, respectively.

The mass action drama is heading for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 238 crore to Rs 240 crore net in India.

India's Net Collections Of Singham Again So Far

Week/Day Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 16.10 crore Week 4 Rs 6.35 crore Day 29 Rs 1.30 crore Day 30 Rs 1.17 crore Total Rs 236.42 crore in 30 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 drops by 12% over Cinema Lovers Day; Eyeing Rs 245 crore in full run

The Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer horror-comedy continues showing better trends than its rival release, Singham Again. After crossing the Rs 240 crore mark in 29 days, the movie saw a drop of 12% today and collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 30. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reached Rs 242.50 crore net in India.

The Anees Bazmee-directed film targets a finish under the Rs 245 crore mark. It has already emerged as a Superhit venture at the box office.

India's Net Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 So Far

Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Week 3 Rs 23.00 crore Week 4 Rs 10.50 crore Day 29 Rs 2 crore Day 30 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 242.50 crore in 30 days

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:

