Spider-man complete 10 weeks in India; Biggest Tenth week for Hollywood beating Gravity & The Jungle Book

Spider-man: No Way Home has completed 10 weeks run in India and was still collecting a decent amount of money in the last week. The web-slinger grossed Rs. 55 lakhs in its tenth week at the Indian box office playing at around 125 cinemas, dropping 10 per cent from the ninth week, taking its total to Rs. 261.17 crores. The tenth-week collections are the biggest for Hollywood in recent times, defying Gravity (2014) and The Jungle Book (2016), both of which grossed Rs. 42 lakhs in its tenth week. There is a possibility of Titanic or some other pre-digital era movie having a bigger tenth week, but data for that isn't available.

The week wise box office collections of Spider-man: No Way Home at the Indian box office is as follows:

Week 0 - Rs. 39.33 crores

Week 1 - Rs. 139.05 crores

Week 2 - Rs. 50.05 crores

Week 3 - Rs. 20.58 crores

Week 4 - Rs. 4.63 crores

Week 5 - Rs. 2.00 crores

Week 6 - Rs. 1.59 crores

Week 7 - Rs. 1.42 crores

Week 8 - Rs. 1.35 crores

Week 9 - Rs. 0.61 crores

Week 10 - Rs. 0.55 crores

Total - Rs. 261.17 crores