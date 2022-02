Spider-man complete 10 weeks in India; Biggest Tenth week for Hollywood beating Gravity & The Jungle Book

Released in December last year, the film is the third biggest Hollywood movie in India , just behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. NWH's run was benefitted from the open run created by the Omicron wave in January and then the reopening of cinemas in Delhi and Haryana boosted its run during Week 6 and onwards. With the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi this week, it will take a big hit, however, it will continue to play in a couple of centres, and will probably complete a 100-days run and add another Rs. 30-50 lakhs or so to its total.