SS Rajamouli's RRR tops $10 million in Japan; Set to cross Rs. 1200 crores worldwide today

RRR has achieved another significant milestone in Japan by crossing the $10 million mark. Though it could have been attained earlier if not for the weak exchange rates of the Yen in recent times. Notably, the twenty-first week of the film's run in Japan marked its biggest week yet, with JPY 125 million, representing a 60% growth from the previous week. This surge in revenue can be attributed to the "Oscars bump" resulting from the movie's Best Song win at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony held last Sunday. While Best Song is not considered a major category like Best Picture or Best Actor, its win has still provided a considerable boost to the film's collection.

RRR to cross Rs. 1200 crores worldwide

As of last night, the SS Rajamouli-directed epic has grossed JPY 1358 million ($10.15 million) in Japan. Consequently, the movie's worldwide total now stands at a staggering Rs. 1199 crores and is expected to cross Rs. 1200 crores today. Last week, RRR surpassed KGF Chapter 2 to become the third highest-grossing Indian film and is currently consolidating its position.

The week-wise box office collections of RRR in Japan are as follows:

Week 1 - JPY 81 million (8 days)

Week 2 - JPY 72 million

Week 3 - JPY 65 million

Week 4 - JPY 45 million

Week 5 - JPY 50 million

Week 6 - JPY 48 million

Week 7 - JPY 28 million

Week 8 - JPY 26 million

Week 9 - JPY 21 million

Week 10 - JPY 28 million

Week 11 - JPY 31 million

Week 12 - JPY 27 million

Week 13 - JPY 73 million

Week 14 - JPY 110 million

Week 15 - JPY 117 million

Week 16 - JPY 89 million

Week 17 - JPY 75 million

Week 18 - JPY 86 million

Week 19 - JPY 83 million

Week 20 - JPY 78 million

Week 21 - JPY 125 million approx

Total - JPY 1358 million (USD 10.15 million / Rs. 83 crores)

As evident from the data above, the film has barely shown any drop in collections over the last two months or so. The twentieth week of the film was 5 per cent higher than its thirteenth week, that’s when the whole awards season surge started. With such sustained momentum, it is difficult to predict where the film's collections will end up, especially considering Japan's tendency to produce such prolonged runs. However, it is highly likely that RRR will surpass the JPY 1.4 billion mark by the end of Sunday and comfortably hit JPY 1.5 billion, possibly targeting the coveted JPY 2 billion mark over the next couple of months.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pathaan box office collections; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears Rs. 400 crores overseas