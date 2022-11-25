Love Today box office collections: Pradeep scores a big Hit with debut, Crosses 50 crores in Tamil Nadu

Tamil romantic-comedy Love Today has emerged as a big hit at the box office, crossing Rs. 50 crores in the state of Tamil Nadu, which is a big number for a film of this size. The film crossed collections of bigger films like Cobra, ET, Naane Varuvaen, and so on in Tamil Nadu. The collections for the film have also come with a strong trend. The second weekend of the film was higher than the first, while the second week dropped a little over 15 percent. The drop in the third week was a little over 50 percent.

The film has scored outside the home state as well, with Karnataka grossing Rs. 4 crores in three weeks. The All India collections of the film stand at Rs. 57 crores approx with another $1.10 million coming from overseas, for a global box office take of Rs. 66 crores approx. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is releasing today in AP/TS today, which would further boost the number.