Kollywood had a poor Pongal at the box office as both major releases failed to do well. Ayalaan showed some promise during the festive period with its positive trend but it slowed down heavily post-holiday with a big drop coming on Thursday and then growth during the second weekend was limited. The other release, Captain Miller wasn’t all that good during the holidays itself, the second weekend was simply abysmal.

Ayalaan slows after Pongal Holidays

Ayalaan grossed Rs. 7.50 crore in the second weekend at the Indian box office, taking its total gross to Rs. 49.50 crore. The second-weekend drop from the first is 55 per cent, which would normally be a strong hold for a South Indian film but that’s more to the poor first weekend than strong trending. The way the film performed during the holidays, the film could have done double of what it did now and that was what it needed.

Ayalaan has grossed Rs. 46 crore approx in Tamil Nadu till now, it may cross the Rs. 50 crore mark during the weekdays and will likely close around Rs. 55 crore. The film has high costs involved and to go through needed to score around Siva Karthikeyan’s bigger grossers which will fall quite a bit short. However, considering how poorly the film started last Friday this is a better ending point than someone would have hoped for.

The box office collections of Ayalaan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 42 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 2.75 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 3 crore

Total - Rs. 49.50 crore

Captain Miller Crashes in Second Weekend

Captain Miller crashed in the second weekend with a mere Rs. 3.75 crore, dropping 85 per cent from the first weekend. The total box office collection of the film at the Indian box office is Rs. 45 crore. There is a Telugu dubbed version slated to release next week, which will take it over Rs. 50 crore mark.



