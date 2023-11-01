Taylor Swift The Eras Tour India Advance Booking: Concert film sells 25000 tickets for opening day already

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest brand in the field of entertainment. She is currently enjoying a fan-frenzy that very few are fortunate to receive in a lifetime. She is the most streamed music artist in the world. Her The Eras Tour Concert is reporting only housefull shows and it is said to be one of the highest grossing music tours in concerting history. Her modestly budgeted concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took the box office by storm in North America last month as it grossed over USD 90 million in its very first weekend. Since then, it has gone onto gross over USD 150 million in North America and over USD 200 million worldwide.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Has Sold Over 25000 Tickets In Top National Chains For Its Opening Day Already

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is finally releasing in India on the 3rd of November. The advance bookings for the film are very good with it selling around 25000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day as at 4pm on 1st November and around 85000 tickets for the opening weekend. For a concert film, these are record numbers in the country. The opening weekend estimates for The Eras Tour are in the range of Rs 5-6 crore gross (USD 600k) and that is sheer fan-following on display. These films generally are frontloaded so one wouldn't expect it to double its first weekend in the full run. However, every penny that it makes is a giant achievement and only shows the level of penetration that this pop icon enjoys in India.

Taylor Swift's Film Has A Shot At Emerging As The Second Most Preferred Film On Friday

The Eras Tour looks to outgross every film barring Leo on the 3rd of November in India. The new releases The LadyKiller and Aankh Micholi are not a threat for Miss Americana. 12th Fail has a chance to better her film but it is still too early to call. Regardless, Taylor Swift has shown that she is a serious box office force.

Watch the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Trailer

About Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

When And Where To Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour can be watched at select Indian theatres from the 3rd of November, 2023.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Taylor Swift revealed she turned into a clique version of the 'girl in a big city' stereotype after moving to NYC