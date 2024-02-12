Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 4: Shahid-Kriti film holds steadily; Netts Rs 3.40 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon held well on Monday as it dropped by less than 50 percent from its first day number to net around Rs 3.25 - 3.50 crores. Being a multiplex oriented film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's drop could have been as steep as Fighter but that has not happened for the robo-com, much to the credit of the buy one get one offer on prominent ticket booking websites that will continue till the 14th of February, 2024.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Netts Around Rs 3.40 Crores On Day 4 In India

A reasonable Monday turnout, followed by 2 days more of the buy one get one offer has somewhat confirmed that the robo-com featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will nett Rs 40 crores in its first week, which is absolutely acceptable. The genuine trend for the film will only be known once there are no incentives for the prospective audiences. The 16th February week has no new releases and that means that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will continue to remain the most preferred film for Indian viewers.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Targetting A Global Cume Of Rs 100 Crores Worldwide

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is doing some serious business internationally. It is closing in on 2.5 million dollars of business in just 4 days and a lifetime total of 4 million dollars can't be ruled out although the holds have to be better than what they have been over the weekend. If everything goes well, the film will become the second Rs 100 crore plus worldwide grosser of 2024 for Bollywood, the first being Fighter.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores Total Rs 29.90 crores nett in 4 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

