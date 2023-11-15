Tiger 3 box office collections: Salman Khan starrer earns USD 7.50M Overseas, Tops 200Cr Worldwide

Tiger 3 grossed USD 1.20 million yesterday, taking its overseas total to USD 7.50 million (Rs. 63 crore) as of Tuesday. Combined with Rs. 175 crore in the domestic market of India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 238 crore. That marks the third biggest start ever for a Bollywood film behind Jawan and Pathaan, both of which went over Rs. 300 crore in their first three days, the former actually going close to Rs. 400 crore.

The Salman Khan starrer had an unconventional Sunday release, with markets west of India seeing a day early rollout aligning with Saturday night in India. Consequently, the reported numbers encompass four days of business in North America and three and a half days in Europe and the Middle East. So it isn’t exactly three days as a normal weekend but then it wasn’t the weekend days as well, with Western markets missing Friday, while the Eastern ones missed Friday and Saturday. With all the pluses and minuses weighed in, a normal weekend with a normal Friday release would have probably seen something in a similar range of USD 8 million.

North America emerged as the top-performing market for Tiger 3, with nearly USD 3 million in vault so far, tracking ahead of predecessor Tiger Zinda Hai’s USD 2.57 million in four days. The film took the biggest opening for a Salman Khan starrer with million-dollar day on Saturday and since then has held well.

It is followed by the Gulf markets with USD 2 million so far. The performance here is a bit underwhelming, more so Salman Khan films generally over-index here. In comparison, Tiger Zinda Hai had earned over USD 3 million in its weekend here. Although Tiger 3 omits Qatar and Oman markets, the impact may not be substantial when compared to TZH, as Kuwait was absent in the latter, and Tiger 3 has a new market, Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere the United Kingdom and Australia have done well with GBP 700K and AUD 725K so far, showing good holding power on weekdays. Malaysia has also put up good numbers.

The territorial breakdown for Tiger 3 overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 2,975,000

Middle East: USD 2,050,000 Approx

Australia/New Zealand: USD 550,000

Nepal: USD 200,000 Approx

Malaysia: USD 150,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 225,000

United Kingdom: USD 850,000

Europe: USD 425,000

Rest of World: USD 75,000

Total: USD 7,500,000



ALSO READ: Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Hits Rs 400 crore gross Overseas