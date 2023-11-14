Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan creates a NEW RECORD; delivers 17 back-to-back 100 crore films

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. It hit the silver screen on November 12, coinciding with Diwali 2023. Upon release, the Maneesh Sharma directorial was met with strong box office results, becoming the 17th consecutive blockbuster of Khan's career. And, the film continues to create records.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 creates records for the actor

Salman Khan starrer action thriller was released in November and has grossed 100 crores in just two days of its release. The film has become his 17th consecutive blockbuster to enter the 100-crore club. He started the streak in 2010 with Dabangg and in 13 years, he has done 17 films and all of them have grossed over 100 crores in India. The names include Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the recent release Tiger 3.

It is the longest-running streak for an actor as no one else has delivered 17 back-to-back 100 crore films. Apart from these movies, Salman also has the maximum number of films in the 100-crore club. In between, he featured in the film Antim which saw him in an extended cameo, making his streak unbroken.

Tiger 3 received a massive opening at the box office

Tiger 3 became the biggest opener for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the third-biggest opening of all time, and the second-biggest opening to date for a YRF spy universe movie. Apart from these, it also received the biggest opening in the Tiger franchise. Defying trade norms, the actioner also got the biggest Diwali day ever. The film grossed Rs 52.50 crore and Rs 41 crore in India and overseas, respectively.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Revathi, and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Worldwide Opening Day Of All Time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 takes third biggest start