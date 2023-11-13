Tiger 3 Box Office Trends: Salman Khan has a shot to hit Rs 100 crore in just two days – Fantastic Growth

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3 is showing an outstanding growth in collections on the second day as the early trends indicate a day in the vicinity of Rs 60 crore. It can be higher too depending on how much the national multiplex players grow on Monday evening and night shows. The film was hit by Laxmi Pooja on Sunday, and the impacted centres are now coming to life. Salman Khan’s strongest centre, Rajasthan, collected approximately Rs 1.70 crore on Sunday, is headed towards a second day figure in the vicinity of Rs 3 crore. CI, which is centre dominated by Salman Khan, collected Rs 81 lakh on Sunday and is headed to clock Rs 2 crore on the second day as per trends.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film ready to hit a century in just two days

Infact, Tiger 3 has a strong chance of creating a single day circuit record in the state if the evening and night shows continue with the momentum. PVRInox and Cinepolis collected Rs 17.35 crore on Sunday and the Monday total at 4 PM stands at Rs 16.50 crore. The 3 chains are expected to hit Rs 25 crore on the second day, growing 40 percent from the fist day. MovieMax clocked an opening day of Rs 62 lakh and the trends till 3 PM indicates a 75 percent jump to Rs 1.10 crore on the second day.

Same for Miraj, which is headed to collect in the range of Rs 2.10 crore on Monday as compared to Rs 1.44 crore on Sunday, going up by 45 percent. There are single screens in CP, CI, Rajasthan, UP, and Bihar which are facing capacity issues on Monday and the spill over will happen on Tuesday. Basically, the second day trend indicates strong numbers for the film and it is headed to hit a century at the box office in just two days.

In-fact, Tiger 3 will become the fastest Salman Khan film to score a century at the box office in just 48 hours. The film will join Jawan and Pathaan at the number 1 spot when it comes to fastest to enter the Rs 100 crore club, as both the SRK films also hit a century in just two days. Tiger 3 is the third Hindi film to hit century in two days, and will be looking to continue with the phenomenal box office momentum through the extended holiday period. It's going to be the 18th Salman Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office, which is the highest for any actor in history of Indian Cinema. Interestingly, it has been a consecutive streak as all Salman led films since Dabangg (2010) have hit a century in India.

Tiger 3 targets an opening weekend in the range of Rs 160 crore

Interestingly, the Hindu New Year Holiday for 2023 is expected to fall on Tuesday, and Monday is termed as the ‘Day of Dhoka’ due to ‘Amavasya’. It’s a rare phenomenon which happens once in 25 years, and the last when it happened was back in 1999 during the release of Hum Saath Saath Hai and hence it is difficult to predict day on day trend. However, if Tuesday performs like a National Holiday across India, Tiger 3 will hit its biggest day since release on November 14. The first weekend of Tiger 3 will be in the range of Rs 160 crore. The trend on Tuesday will give us an idea how much higher it can go through the weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

