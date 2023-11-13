Tiger 3 Day One Worldwide Box Office Estimate: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif roar with Rs 90 crore global opening

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3 has embarked on a record-breaking start at the box office across the globe. The film has taken the best opening till date for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as early estimates for the Laxmi Pooja Day indicate a start global opening day gross in the vicinity of Rs 93.00 crore. Tiger 3 has collected Rs 52.50 crore (Nett: 43.75 crore) in India and approximately Rs 41 crore (Approx. USD 5 Million) in the international markets.

Tiger 3 emerges biggest global opener for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

These are still estimates are the numbers from multiple markets are yet to come in, but it’s a blockbuster worldwide opening for this YRF Spy Universe Film led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which could have easily hit Rs 100 crore with a release on regular Friday. The overseas business on day one could have been marginally better if not for the bans in Oman and Qatar. With an unconventional release model, the business in international belts with see a dip from today and get back in motion from Friday, which is when the weekend begins again.

However, to the contrary, the Indian market will see big gains on Monday and Tuesday, with the peak for business coming in on Tuesday on account of Hindu New Year. The film has clocked the biggest global opening of all time for a film of Hindi origin outside of the two Shah Rukh Khan films - Pathaan and Jawan - which released earlier this year on Janaury 25 and September 7. The USD 5 Million estimated international start includes USD 2.25 million which came in from the premiere shows on Saturday.

In the international markets, the first target for Tiger 3 will be to top the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (USD 20.30 million) and emerge #1 film of the franchise in overseas. Once that happens, the second will be to top the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (USD 28.60 million) in phase one of the release. Talking of opening day, Tiger 3 has clocked the third biggest opening of all time for a film of Hindi origin after Jawan and Pathaan.

Top Opening Day Of All Time For Hindi Origin Film(Worldwide)

Jawan: Rs 127 crore

Pathaan: Rs 106 crore

Tiger 3: Rs 93.00 crore (Including Premieres)

Thugs of Hindustan: Rs 76 crore

Chennai Express: Rs 73.5 crore

Happy New Year: Rs 71 crore (Including Dubai Premieres)

Sultan: Rs 71 crore

Dhoom 3: Rs 69 crore

War: Rs 69 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 66 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 vs Gadar 2 Box Office comparison: Details of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol films at India multiplex chains