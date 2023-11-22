Tiger 3 Day 10 Box Office: Salman Khan actioner holds decently after holiday period; Netts Rs 6.25 crores

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, dropped by just 10 percent on its second Tuesday at the box office and collected around Rs 6.25 - 6.50 crores nett. The drop was expected to be higher since Monday was a holiday in parts of the country but that was not to be the case. After 10 days, the Salman Khan actioner has collected slightly over Rs 230 crores in Hindi and another 5 crores odd have come from the dubbed version.

Tiger 3's Collections Are Good In Isolation But Not So Much When Compared To Other Tiger Films

Tiger 3 has now gotten into its groove and with no major competition till the release of Animal on 1st December, it can target collections in the vicinity of Rs 275 crores nett unless something goes radically wrong. Again, these numbers are good in isolation but given that it is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, its theatrical performance will be considered to be underwhelming.

Tiger 3 Looks To Collect Around Rs 475 Crores Worldwide In Its Full Run

Tiger 3's global total is just under Rs 400 crores and in its lifetime, it will aim to do around Rs 475 crores. Purely in terms of gross collections, Tiger 3 will end as the second highest grossing Tiger film but in terms of admits, it will be the least watched Tiger film in theatres. The YRF Spy Universe has War 2 next and that will be forming the base for the film featuring Pathaan and Tiger. War 2 needs to be a smash so that Tiger Vs Pathaan becomes the kind of film that it is envisioned to be.

The day wise nett Hindi collections of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 42.25 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 42.50 crores 4 Rs 19.75 crores 5 Rs 16.75 crores 6 Rs 13 crores 7 Rs 18 crores 8 Rs 9.75 crores 9 Rs 7 crores 10 Rs 6.25 crores Total Rs 231.75 crores nett in 10 days

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

