Tiger 3 Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film becomes biggest international opener of all time

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is showing an outstanding rise in second-day collections as early trends indicate a day close to Rs 60 crore. It could be more depending on how much national multiplex players grow on Monday evening and night shows. The film had a grand opening on November 12, notably on Diwali. Amidst all this, according to a movie critic, Tiger 3 has become the biggest international opener of all time.

Tiger 3 becomes biggest opener ever in international markets

According to movie critic Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is the biggest opener ever in the international markets. It surpassed the overseas opening day number of the earlier blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan this year. The tweet reads, "#Tiger3 is the *BIGGEST OPENER EVER* in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: $ 5,000,530 [₹ 41.66 cr]… #NorthAmerica: $ 1,742,312 #MiddleEast + #NorthAfrica: $ 1,571,218 #UK + #Europe: $ 892,000 ROW: $ 795,000 #Overseas #Salmania."

Take a look:

Tiger 3 will become Salman Khan's fastest film to score a century at the box office in just 48 hours. The film will join Jawan and Pathaan at the No. 1 spot while becoming the fastest to enter the Rs 100 crore club, as both the SRK films also hit the century in just two days. Tiger 3 is the third Hindi film to hit the century mark in two days and will look to continue the phenomenal box office momentum into the extended holiday period.

Tiger 3 will hit its biggest day since release on November 14. The first weekend of Tiger 3 will be in the range of Rs 160 crore. The trend on Tuesday will give us an idea how much higher it can go through the weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Roy Chopra for Yash Raj Films. This is the third film in the Tiger franchise after the superhits Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai 92017).

