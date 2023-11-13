Tiger 3 tops The Marvels in UAE; Salman Khan starrer surpasses latest superhero movie in Gulf markets

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 released yesterday on the big screen across the globe. The Maneesh Sharma directorial opened to mostly positive critical response and has generated good numbers. In the UAE, the film has been able to generate more admission than a popular Hollywood film.

Tiger 3 Surpasses The Marvels in UAE Theatrical Admissions

Tiger 3 was released yesterday November 12th, coinciding with Diwali. The film has achieved a major feat on international soil by surpassing the numbers of the Hollywood superhero film The Marvels. Hollywood's The Marvels received around 41,647 admissions in the UAE on the fourth day of its theatrical run. Tiger 3, on the other hand, got 85273 admissions which is more than the superhero flick by a large margin.

Tiger 3 becomes biggest international opener

Tiger 3 has done well in the international markets. On its opening day, the film minted $ 5,000,530 in North America, $1,742,312 in the Middle East region and North Africa, and $ 1,571,218 from the UK and European markets.

The film has also got the biggest opening day collection for Khan and Kaif. Globally, it got the third-biggest opening ever and second-biggest opening for a YRF spy universe film. Not just that, the action-thriller is also the biggest opener in the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma while Sridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay. A part of the YRF spy universe, it follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra among others. The first film in the franchise was the 2012's Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan. It was followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai which was released in 2017. Post that, films like War and Pathaan were released.

