Tiger 3 vs Gadar 2 Box Office comparison: Details of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol films at India multiplex chains

Salman Khan is back to doing what he does the best as his Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3 has set the box office on fire. Despite a release on the weakest day of the year of film business, the film has taken an excellent start in the vicinity of Rs 42 crore as per estimates to emerge the biggest opener till date for Salman Khan. The first day collection of Tiger 3 are better than his Eid 2019 release, Bharat, and the best days for film business will start rolling from today.

Salman Khan roars as Tiger across India

Tiger 3 has collected Rs 17.35 crore in the three national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis, which is a fantastic number for a Diwali Day. The third largest chain of India, Miraj, has collected Rs 1.44 crore on the day one. The number in the National Chain alone is higher than the all-India total of previous record holder on Diwali day. Being a Salman Khan film, the mass belts went on an overdrive on Sunday, and the film should see even bigger gains on Monday and Tuesday. At Rajhans, Tiger 3 clocked Rs 66 lakh on the Diwali day, whereas MovieMax total stood at Rs 62 lakh.

MovieTime chain on the other hand has collected Rs 58 lakh for Tiger 3, which is among the biggest till date. City Pride, which has its presence in Pune, has scored 28 lakh on the opening day. The overall total of these 8 chains put together for Tiger 3 is Rs 20.31. To put things to perspective, Gadar 2 had clocked Rs 18.10 crore in the aforementioned 8 chains on the opening day and went on to collect Rs 39 crore on day one. Tiger 3 is about 12 percent higher in the top 8 multiplex players with the data from Wave still awaited. And this has happened on a day that's rather weak for box office business, especially in the mass belts, which the Salman Khan factor has managed to eclipse to a certain extent.

Salman Khan has managed to bring this number on the Laxmi Pooja Day and this is a sign that a section of audience was just waiting for him to feature in a well-made film to return to the big screen. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Tiger 3 had better showcasing in the mass belts due to a solo release, and hence, the single screen numbers also should be better than Gadar 2, though exact circuit wise data will only be available by end of the day. The single screen comparison also makes sense as Salman and Sunny Deol are two of the biggest superstars of the masses that India has seen in the last 30 years and the ratio of multiplex: non multiplex will always favour the later for a film like Gadar and any mass film starring Salman.

Tiger 3 vs Gadar 2 in Multiplex Chains

PVRInox: 13.85 crore v/s 11.40 crore

Cinepolis: 3.50 crore v/s 3.10 crore

Miraj: 1.44 crore v/s 1.53 crore

MovieMax: 0.52 crore v/s 0.70 crore

Rajhans: 0.66 crore v/s 0.55 crore

MovieTime: 0.58 crore v/s 0.52 crore

CityPride: 0.28 crore v/s 0.30 crore

Total: 20.31 crore v/s 18.10 crore

