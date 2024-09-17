Box Office: The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) defeats Vikram to emerge 4th biggest grosser of Tamil Nadu; Targets Jailer next

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu beat Vikram to emerge as the 4th highest grossing movie in the state on its 2nd Monday that is its 12th day. The GOAT grossed Rs 6 crore on Monday in Tamil Nadu and this brings the total of the film to Rs 185 crore. With the kind of trend that the movie is observing, The GOAT will most likely emerge as the highest grossing Indian film in Tamil Nadu.

The GOAT Crosses Vikram To Emerge 4th Biggest Indian Film In Tamil Nadu; Chases Jailer, PS-I and Leo now.

The GOAT is also putting up a steady show in Karnataka and North India. Infact, there is a chance that The GOAT crosses Leo in the Hindi belts if it sustains at low levels. Both Leo and The GOAT didn't release in top national chains (for the Hindi version) because of the 8 week digital release clause that the producers of both movies didn't adhere to. The underperformance for the movie has come from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The GOAT Will Have To Continue With Its Excellent Run In Tamil Nadu And Overseas, If It Has To Enter The Rs 500 Crore Worldwide Club

The GOAT's India cume stands at slightly under Rs 260 crore. The film has also added close to Rs 150 crore from international circuits, for a worldwide total of Rs 408 crore. The target for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is to enter the Rs 500 crore worldwide club. While it seems difficult at the moment, the record run in Tamil Nadu might just help the action-thriller-drama be part of the coveted club. It would make Vijay only the second Tamil actor after Rajinikanth to have 2 Rs 500 crore plus grossers. Rajinikanth infact has 2 Rs 600 crore plus worldwide grossers in the form of 2.0 and Jailer.

Vijay's Last Movie Announcement Has Taken The Social Media By Storm

Just after a week of The GOAT, the announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's last film had the social media ablaze. The craze for the last movie before he enters politics is at its peak and it is just a matter of time before we see tsunami at the box office again.

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

