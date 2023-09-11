Top 10 Worldwide Days of Hindi Film Industry: Shah Rukh Khan dominates like a boss with Jawan and Pathaan

There’s no competition with Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to fan following at a global level, as the kind of audience that he can bring in the cinema halls in the international belts is something that very few in Indian cinema can boast of. Be it the career highs or lows, the international market has always been the den of Shah Rukh Khan and over the last 30 years the thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that SRK continues to be number 1 to number 10 in the key overseas market.

Shah Rukh Khan's era at the global box office continues

With the release of Pathaan and Jawan this year, Shah Rukh Khan has redefined the box office charts with almost every single record falling under his name – be it in India or abroad. He has made a statement loud and clear – he is here to stay and rule the roast for many more years. Till date, 9 films from Hindi Origin have topped Rs 100 crore worldwide on a single day and 8 of those belong to Shah Rukh Khan.

The biggest single day global total till date is scored by Jawan as the film scored Rs 148 crore on its third day, followed by Rs 140 crore on the fourth day holding the second spot and Rs 128.5 crore opening day of Jawan holding the third sport. The, fourth, fifth and sixth spot are held by the fourth, second and fifth day of Pathaan, with collections of Rs 119 crore, Rs 117 crore and Rs 112 crore. The second day of Jawan comes seventh on the list at Rs 111.50 crore followed by Rs 106 crore by the opening day of Pathaan.

Finally comes the only non-SRK film on the list, which is the Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which clocked Rs 105 crore on the opening day, however, major chunk of the collection for the film also came in from the Telugu version. The third day of Pathaan occupies the tenth spot with Rs 89 crore. A glance at the list in itself speaks volumes about the domination of SRK at the global box office, and the adjectives will fall short to speak about this phenomenon.

Here's a list of top worldwide days of Hindi Cinema

Jawan Day 3: Rs 148 crore

Jawan Day 4: Rs 140 crore (Approx.)

Jawan Day 1: Rs 128 crore

Pathaan Day 4: Rs 119 crore

Pathaan Day 2: Rs 117 crore

Pathaan Day 5: Rs 112 crore

Jawan Day 2: Rs 111.5 crore

Pathaan Day 1: Rs 106 crore

Adipurush Day 1: Rs 105 crore

Pathaan Day 3: Rs 89 crore

Note: Numbers global numbers for Jawan are estimates!

