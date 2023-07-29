Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Pathaan tops; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 6th best

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles has finally released in theatres. The film generated decent advance bookings with substantial support from corporate bookings. It sold a total of 80,000 tickets in three national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis prior to release and was expected to take an opening of Rs 11 - 14 crores. After the end of first day, the numbers have come on the lower end of the spectrum. As per early estimates, the collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seem to be in the range of Rs 10.25 - 10.50 crores nett. The top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have collected Rs 6.70 crores nett of the total collections. The film is bound to show some strong growth over the weekend as has been the case with quintessential Bollywood films in the past but with an opening number that's on the lower end of the expectations, there's still a lot of work to be done.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Has Taken The 6th Best Start For A Bollywood Film In 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has registered the sixth best opening for a Bollywood film (in Hindi) this year after Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bholaa. It won't be wrong to say that the exhibition sector in India is going through a difficult time. The big Bollywood grosser is rare and what's even more rare is a film that atleast gets a big opening that sets the foundation for a strong theatrical run. Hollywood films are keeping the plexes afloat with their regular flow of films with potential but the single screens are bleeding. High expectations are pinned on Gadar 2: The Katha Continues to get the housefull boards back in the mass centres in just a couple of weeks.

The top day 1 Bollywood openers of 2023 in India (in Hindi) are as follows:-

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crores

2. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crores

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 14 crores

4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crores

5. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crores

6. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.25 - 10.50 crores

7. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crores

8. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crores

9. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

10. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crores

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

