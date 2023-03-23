Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway see growth in collections on account of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi

Films running this week saw another rise in their box office collections on Wednesday. Wednesday coincided with Gudi Padwa/Ugadi and that resulted in another strong day theatrically. The collections of the films on Wednesday are around 20 - 30 percent higher than on Tuesday, which again was around 5 - 10 percent higher than on Monday. It is unlike the kind of trajectory that films observe normally on weekdays. Thursday will see the numbers come down to normal levels or probably even lower since Ramadan starts too, which will keep a chunk of the audience away from theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Sees Further Growth In Its Collections On Wednesday Courtesy Gudi Padwa/Ugadi

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar added around Rs. 2.80 crores nett in India on its 15th day at the box office and by the end of its extended second week, it will have collected Rs. 106.50 crores. As mentioned above, the film is observing a growing trajectory these past couple of days due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. There will be some resistence from Thursday evening as John Wick 4, which is keenly anticipated, will be taking up some screens too, although it will mostly be the screens of underperformers like Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Kabzaa and Zwigato. And the screens don't matter much to the film now as the exhibition sector is capable enough to showcase numerous films, without one film significantly eating into the business of the other. The only thing is that audiences are spoilt for choices and that doesn't help as they have to carefully plan their movie outings and can't watch all the running films due to the expensive nature of movie outings these days.

Regardless, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done reasonably good business so far. The film is targetting a lifetime number of around Rs. 125 crores nett in India and based on the current box office scenario, it can be taken any day of the week, although there of course is potential for more. To have an audience of around 70 lakhs turn up to theatres, that too for an urban rom-com and that too in the post-Covid world where films to watch theatrically are picked very vigilantly, is certainly something makers would be happy with. The overseas cume is heading towards around 5 million dollars and it is a fair number. The worldwide theatrical share of the film after commissions will be around Rs 75 crores and that, clubbed with non theatrical revenue sources will not just keep producers afloat but will help them make slight profits too.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway To End Its First Week Collections At Around Rs 10 Crore Nett

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway grew by around 30 percent from its previous day, that is Tuesday. On its first Wednesday, the film collected Rs. 1.30 crores and now the film will have a first week of around Rs 10 crores. The film shall retain its screens due to a good per-screen average. The second Friday numbers will suggest where the film is heading in its lifetime. As for now, the lifetime total seems to be heading towards Rs 18 - 20 crores nett in India. The international arena shall help add another 1.25 - 1.5 million dollars. For a film that has already recovered its investments from non theatrical sources, it is a good result. From the box office point of view, there of course is a lot more left to be desired. Films of this genre have found it tough to sustain and the very fact that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will have a worldwide theatrical share, comfortably over Rs 10 crores, says a lot.

Kabzaa and Zwigato's numbers still are unmentionably low. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' only achievement in India will be to have a double digit lifetime; Just about Rs 10 crores nett. The anime Demon Slayer has done well for itself.

