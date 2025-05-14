UK Box Office: Thunderbolts holds No. 1, Sinners steady, David Attenborough’s Ocean off to strong start

Marvel's Thunderbolts held firm at the top of the UK and Ireland box office in the second week of May, delivering a weekend gross of USD 3.1 million for Disney. The superhero ensemble film has now amassed a solid USD 15.6 million in total across the region.

In second place, Warner Bros.' Sinners continued its impressive run, bringing in another USD 1.4 million during its fourth weekend, pushing its cumulative earnings past USD 17.5 million. A Minecraft Movie, now in its sixth week, took third place with USD 834.5K, elevating its massive haul to USD 73.6 million.

Debuting strong in fourth was Ocean with David Attenborough, a nature documentary from Altitude Film Distribution, which earned USD 770K. It's a visually stunning exploration of marine life, and Attenborough's enduring appeal drew in audiences across generations.

Rounding out the top five was Warner Bros.' The Accountant 2, which added USD 305K, bringing its running total to USD 1.5 million. Sony's horror offering Until Dawn followed in sixth place, earning USD 250K for a cumulative USD 2.1 million after three weeks in release.

New entry The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, debuted in seventh place with USD 177K. Eighth place went to Lionsgate UK's The Penguin Lessons, which collected USD 136K to reach a respectable total of USD 4 million. Bluey at the Cinema: Let's Play Chef Collection followed in ninth with USD 87K, bringing its two-week total to USD 533K in its fourth weekend frame. Rounding out the top ten was A24's Warfare, which earned USD 85K in its fourth week, raising its total to USD 2.8 million.

Looking ahead, a diverse range of movies will greet audiences this week. Among the most anticipated is Final Destination: Bloodlines, launching wide on May 15, marking the horror franchise's return after more than a decade. K-pop fans can catch Ateez World Tour, a limited-release concert film kicking off today.

Additional releases include anime favorite Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, arthouse titles like The Marching Band and Good One, documentaries such as A New Kind of Wilderness, and more. From thrillers to dramas and musical documentaries, the coming days offer something for every cinema-goer.

