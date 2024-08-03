Ulajh Box Office Collections India Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor's movie continues to struggle due to inadequate Saturday growth; Collects Rs 1.70 crore

Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others showed a low growth after an opening of Rs 1.20 crore, as it collected Rs 1.70 crore. On percentage basis, the growth is about 40 percent but with an opening that low, growth has to be over a 100 percent, anyhow. The 2 day total of Ulajh stands at Rs 2.90 crore and the weekend total should be slightly under Rs 5 crore.

Ulajh Struggles To Grow After A Low First Day; Collects Rs 1.70 Crore On Day 2

Ulajh's hold over the weekdays will determine whether it can reach Rs 10 crore or not. The audience reception is not positive and thus holding over the weekdays will be difficult. The only ray of positivity for the Janhvi Kapoor starrer is that it's Saturday growth is more than it's co-release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and it may eventually outgross it too; though that's no achievement, really.

Audience Is Showing No Remorse To New Releases

Audience is showing absolutely no remorse to the 2 new releases this week. It's as though the larger chunk of the audience has already made up their mind, not to watch them. It is going to be difficult for stars to convince audiences to visit theatres for films they don't plan on watching.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.20 crore 2 Rs 1.70 crore Total Rs 2.90 crore in 2 days in India

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She is appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC, so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally, until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life, personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

