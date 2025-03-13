US Box Office: Captain America Brave New World maintains momentum on 4th discount Tuesday, eyes USD 200M run

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues its steady domestic box office performance, benefiting from a lack of direct competition. On its fourth Discount Tuesday, the film grossed USD 1.1 million, holding strong with just a 29.1% drop from the previous Tuesday.

Comparing its fourth Tuesday run with previous Captain America films, Brave New World closely aligned with The First Avenger, which raked in USD 1.1 million with a 47% drop, and The Winter Soldier, which grossed USD 1.3 million with a 34.2% drop. The offering trailed Civil War, which had amassed USD 1.5 million with a 46.4% dip.

Among Presidents’ Day weekend releases, the film outperformed Sonic the Hedgehog (USD 972K, -39.7%) and Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 613K, -37.4%). However, it still trails Marvel’s Deadpool (USD 1.7M, -41.4%) and Black Panther (USD 5.2M, -17.4%).

With its domestic total now at USD 178.3 million, Brave New World is set to overtake Thor (USD 181M) and Black Widow (USD 183.7M) by this weekend. Depending on how well it capitalizes on its advantage before Disney's Snow White's release on March 21, the film is projected to finish between USD 195M and USD 215M.

For those uninitiated, the film marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero following his transition from Falcon. He is joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly, reprising his role as Isaiah Bradley. Tim Blake Nelson returns as The Leader, while Shira Haas debuts as Israeli superheroine Sabra. Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, taking over from the late William Hurt.

Advertisement

Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he faces global threats and political conspiracies while navigating the legacy of the shield. With its action-packed sequences and espionage elements, the film is a treat for superhero genre fans.

With a little more than a week without competition at the box office, Brave New World is set for sustained momentum, and the aforementioned domestic gross seems well within reach.

Have you caught it in theaters yet? Share your experience with us!