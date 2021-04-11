Vakeel Saab Day Two Box Office: Pawan Kalyan creates a Non-Bahubali record in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's court room action drama collects better than Prabhas starrer Saaho and Allu Arjun fronted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in the Telugu states on it's second day.

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab has continued with its onslaught at the box-office as the second day share of the film is approximately in the range of Rs 10.75 to 11 crore, taking the two-day share to Rs 44 crore. While exact figures of second day and the territorial break down is still awaited, the estimates suggest that the film has created a Non-Bahubali record in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, going past the second day figures of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Rs 10.30 crore) and Prabhas fronted Saaho (10.30). The mammoth Bahubali 2 sits at the top with day two share of Rs 15 crore.

There is a drop when compared to first day, but it’s routine as all Telugu films record a downward swing on the second day, due to the absence of fixed hires and special shows. The second day gross figure is Rs 18 whereas the Net collection is around the Rs 14.75 crore mark. The two-day gross total of this Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju production, stands around Rs 62 crore, whereas net collection is little above 50 crores. The second day share at Krishna was 67 lakh, as compared to 1.90 crore on the first day. Likewise, UA has fetched a little under Rs 2 crore, as compared to Rs 4.00 crore on the opening day.

Top Second Day Share:

Bahubali 2: Rs 15 crore

Vakeel Saab: Rs 11 crore (estimate)

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Rs 10.30 crore

Saaho: Rs 10.30 crore

All in all, it’s a solid hold at the box-office for Vakeel Saab and this has come despite the political issues in the Telugu states, as also the order passed to reduce the ticket rates, thereby showing Power Star's box-office Power. While the day two figures are just marginally better than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Saaho, the footfalls of Vakeel Saab would probably be a lot more given the stark difference in ticket prices for Vakeel Saab as compared to the two. We still await the exact figures, and we shall give out the weekend day-wise bifurcation tomorrow, but the estimates surely suggest a Non-Bahubali record on second day for Power Star.

The APTS distribution rights of Vakeel Saab has been sold for Rs 75 crore, and the distributors have already recovered 58 percent of their investment in just two days. The biz is expected to witness a marginal jump on Sunday, taking the three-day weekend share upward of Rs 55 crore, which is a phenomenal result given the circumstances in which it released.

Vakeel Saab Two Day Estimates:

Gross: Rs 62 crore

Nett: Rs 51 crore

Share: Rs 44 crore

Recovery: 58%

Stay tuned for opening weekend analysis of Vakeel Saab tomorrow, on Pinkvilla.

Credits :Pinkvilla

