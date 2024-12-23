Vanvaas Box Office Day 4: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's film faces the heat on Monday; nets Rs 50 lakh and heads for Rs 5 crore week 1

The latest Hindi release, Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, recorded another dull day at the box office. If it fails to grow in the coming days, the movie will end up being a disappointment. However, it might do well during its OTT release.

Vanvaas collects Rs 50 lakh on its first Monday; Targets Rs 5 crore in Week 1

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, the family emotional drama has faced the heat on its first Monday and saw a major drop. The movie could only add up to Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 4 after an underwhelming opening weekend of Rs 2.80 crore.

The movie scored Rs 65 lakh on its opening day. Further, it managed to witness a decent jump and collected Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

The total cume of Vanvaas currently stands at Rs 3.30 crore net after 4 days of its release. The movie should aim for a better reception during the festive period between Christmas Day and New Year. However, that will be a tough task as Varun Dhawan's action drama Baby John is ready to storm the box office.

Looking at its pace, the Nana Patekar movie is expected to end its first week somewhere around the Rs 5 crore mark at the Indian box office. Don't be surprised if it remains under Rs 10 crore in its lifetime. However, it may be too early to predict.

Day Net Box Office Collection 1 Rs 65 lakh 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.15 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 3.30 crore

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief.

Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak, but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly people in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft.

The narrative follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla, confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice.

Vanvaas in Cinemas

