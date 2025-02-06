Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar's movie starts off on a VERY GOOD note

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, has finally hit the screens today. The big-ticket comedy entertainer kicked off well at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi records good occupancy, set to open BIG

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi recorded good occupancy throughout the day. It will be better in the evening and night shows. Looking at the spot booking and solid pre-sales, the movie is off to a good start of Rs 23 crore plus in Tamil Nadu. The global opening day could be in the range of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore gross. However, these are very early estimates; final figures will be shared in the night.

For the unversed, the movie has registered impressive pre-sales. It raked in an advance of Rs 16.50 crore for the opening day alone in Tamil Nadu, while the overall pre-sales went to Rs 46 crore for the opening weekend at the global box office.

Vidaamuyarchi met with mixed-bag reactions; needs solid trends post-weekend

The Ajith Kumar starrer opened to mixed word-of-mouth among the critics and audience. That's a major concern for this much-anticipated movie. The audience reception is very crucial for its box office. Though the movie will post a healthy figure on the opening weekend, it might start struggling on the weekdays.

All it needs to do is hold well on the weekdays too in order to emerge as a successful venture at the box office. Vidaamuyarchi is an official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood action thriller Breakdown. It is not a typical mass action movie that is working in today's times.

Vidaamuyarchi in cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is now playing in cinemas near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.