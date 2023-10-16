Vijay starrer Leo scores Insane advance at box office: Tops 40 crore in India, Nears 100 crore Worldwide

As previously reported on Friday, Leo was storming the overseas box office with historic pre-sales nearing the USD 5 million mark. Since then the film’s advance sales have surpassed the USD 6 million mark overseas and saw similar scenes repeating in India as well. In India, the advance started in full swing yesterday and has raked in nearly Rs. 40 crore for its first weekend as of today morning. Cumulatively, the film has garnered a worldwide advance exceeding Rs. 90 crore and is poised to surpass the Rs. 100 crore today.

The advance sales for the Vijay starrer opened in Tamil Nadu at limited locations a couple of days ago which were quickly filled up. Yesterday saw advance opening in Kerala and Karnataka along with expansion in Tamil Nadu and the response has been jaw-dropping.

In Kerala, the film nearly shattered the opening day record previously held by KGF Chapter 2 within the first 24 hours of pre-sales. The film was expected to break the opening day record here but not in this fashion and the sheer magnitude of the rush film shown has taken everyone by surprise. Similarly, Karnataka witnessed the film securing the record for the biggest opening day for a Vijay film through advance sales alone.

Then of course there is Tamil Nadu, which has raked in nearly Rs. 25 crore advance for the weekend, with Rs. 8 crore plus coming for the first day. Most of the bigger sites are filled up and demand has spilled over to following days with phenomenal sales for the complete weekend through Sunday.

Vijay has been the biggest superstar in the Tamil film industry for some time now. Since Mersal in 2017, all his films barring Beast have put Blockbuster numbers but it was believed that there was potential for more as none of these films received a unanimously positive reception. That was proved to be true last year with the sort of numbers Vikram and PS-1 put. Leo is expected to be that one film for Vijay and it is carrying a massive buzz as evident from the pre-sales it is getting. Now it needs to be seen if the film can get the reception right and if that happens, we shall see some huge box office numbers in the coming days.



