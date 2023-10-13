Thalapathy Vijay set to Storm Box Office with Leo: Overseas Advance sales nears USD 5 million for Weekend

Thalapathy Vijay is set to storm the box office this weekend with his latest offering Leo. The film is already making headlines with its blistering pre-sales overseas, which have now reached close to USD 5 million, almost a week prior to release. Of this amount, USD 3.30 million is for the opening day (including previews) and the rest USD 1.50 million is for the weekend.

The overseas weekend record for Kollywood is with Jailer which grossed USD 15 million during its four-day opening frame. Leo is expected to edge past that but a lot will depend on the audience reception as we have seen collections of South Indian films fall over the cliff if reception isn’t up to mark. Nonetheless, Leo seems well-positioned to shatter the first-day record.

To provide some context, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Jailer grossed USD 5.20 million and USD 4.70 million respectively on their first day. The Vijay starrer has already exceeded 60 per cent of these figures, with ample time remaining. As things stand, Leo is on track to cross the USD 6 million mark, and it even has a pretty good chance of reaching as high as USD 7 million at the upper end of expectations. Even if Leo manages to do just USD 5 million, it will cross Rs. 100 crore worldwide on the first day as India is expected to rake in over Rs. 60 crore.

Breaking down the pre-sales numbers, USD 1.85 million has come from North America followed by the Middle East which has churned nearly USD 800K. United Kingdom has a huge GBP 450K in sales for the weekend, with first-day numbers almost beating Pathaan's first-day record.

Tamil hotspots Malaysia and Singapore are simply phenomenal with crazy sales obliterating all previous pre-sales start records. In Malaysia, the first day has sold nearly 50K tickets, with one major cinema chain yet to go on sale. Anticipate jaw-dropping first-day numbers in these two markets. Then there are European markets which were selling out weeks prior to release.

The pre-sales numbers in overseas are listed below:

North America: USD 1,850,000

Middle East: USD 775,000

Malaysia: USD 325,000

Singapore: USD 250,000

United Kingdom: USD 575,000

Europe: USD 700,000

Oceania: USD 250,000

Rest: USD 50,000



