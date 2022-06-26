Vikram worldwide box office collection speed past Rs. 400 crores

The box office rampage for Vikram continues as the Kamal Haasan starrer has now crossed Rs. 400 crores worldwide on the twenty-third day of release. The worldwide box office collection of Vikram through its fourth Saturday is Rs. 404 crores approx, of which Rs. 284 crores approx comes from India and overseas accounting for Rs. 120 crores approx ($15.35 million).

Vikram collected Rs. 2.75 crores on its Fourth Friday in India and jumped to Rs. 5 crores yesterday. The fourth weekend of the movie shall be Rs. 13.50-14 crores, which will be only 45 per cent down from the previous weekend. The best hold this weekend is in the Telugu states, with hardly any drop from the third weekend. The film will now easily be crossing Rs. 40 crores in the region.

The Lokesh Kangaraj directed crime ensemble was already the second highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time going into the fourth weekend and is now strengthening its position. It is the only second Kollywood movie ever to hit Rs. 400 crores and what makes it special is that it came from minimal contribution from the Hindi version.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 169 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 36.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 24 crores

Kerala - Rs. 38 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 16 crores

India - Rs. 283.75 crores

North America - $3.30 million

Middle East - $5 million

Malaysia - $2.35 million

Singapore - $0.93 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.83 million

UK - $1.03 million

France - $0.48 million

Europe - $0.83 million

Rest of World - $0.60 million

Overseas - $15.35 million / Rs. 119.75 crores