Vikram Vedha Opening Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film collects 37.35 crore
Vikram Vedha will benefit by the Dussehra holiday on Wednesday, which should push the numbers to some extent. Detailed Box Office Report
The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha has scored a low opening weekend of Rs 37.30 crore at the box office in India. The film started at Rs 10.35 crore on Friday, and then bumped to Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday and finally another 15 percent jump on Sunday to collect in the range of Rs 14.50 crore. While the film has gone up consistently over the weekend, the jumps are not big enough to take the film at the expected level.
Sunday was Gandhi Jayanti Holiday too, and hence the jump should have been much bigger to take the film closer to the Rs 17 crore number, as mass belts often overperform on this day, and who better than Hrithik Roshan to witness this in the past. The eyes are now on the Monday test, as that would decide on where the film would head in the days to come. If it reaches around Rs 100 crore, or stays around the Rs 75 crore mark is what hold on Monday will decide.
The film will benefit by the Dussehra holiday on Wednesday, which should push the numbers to some extent. The remake factor seems to have gone against Vikram Vedha, as despite appreciation from the media fraternity, the numbers were not as impressive as expected. Jersey and Vikram Vedha are two examples of remakes, which didn’t excite the audience, as a major chunk had already seen the original dubbed in Hindi available for free on multiple platforms.
Talking of performance, Vikram Vedha has done decent business in the big cities and national multiplex chains, but the mass belts have not come on board. This is a surprise since the trailer was cut keeping the mass audience in mind – riding high on action and dialogues. Better support from mass belts might have pushed the weekend of Vikram Vedha in the north Rs 40 crore. Gujarat as a market has also not performed well, and a core reason for this (apart from the dark theme) is the Narvatri period. A release on October 5 might have yielded better results. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Box Office performance of Vikram Vedha.
