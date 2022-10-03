Vikram Vedha Opening Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film collects 37.35 crore

The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha has scored a low opening weekend of Rs 37.30 crore at the box office in India. The film started at Rs 10.35 crore on Friday, and then bumped to Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday and finally another 15 percent jump on Sunday to collect in the range of Rs 14.50 crore. While the film has gone up consistently over the weekend, the jumps are not big enough to take the film at the expected level.

Sunday was Gandhi Jayanti Holiday too, and hence the jump should have been much bigger to take the film closer to the Rs 17 crore number, as mass belts often overperform on this day, and who better than Hrithik Roshan to witness this in the past. The eyes are now on the Monday test, as that would decide on where the film would head in the days to come. If it reaches around Rs 100 crore, or stays around the Rs 75 crore mark is what hold on Monday will decide.