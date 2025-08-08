War 2 North America Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer crosses GOOD USD 300,000 in presales, with 6 days to go

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, has finally crossed USD 300,000 in advance sales in North America for the premiere day, with 6 days to go, based on the tracking data provided by 'Venky Box Office'. The total advance, reportedly stands at USD 308,000. The pace in advance bookings has increased significantly, giving the movie a slim chance of a USD 1 million premiere day.

War 2 Gains Momentum In Advance Booking; Premiere Gross Crosses USD 300,000, 6 Days Out

Jr NTR has had bigger openings in North America. RRR took a record start and Devara opened exceptionally as a solo hero film in North America. War 2 won't match these numbers and a good enough reason for it can be the mixed marketing and confused positioning. It all now relies upon how the actor is presented in the movie, to keep neutral Telugu movie watching audiences keen and excited for the movie.

War 2 Aims For A North America Premiere Of USD 1 Million

Since War 2 is a Bollywood movie with no Premiere going culture, it was never expected to put up crazy numbers. However, with the presence of two major Indian movie icons - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, slightly more was expected. War 2 will now require a solid weekend trend to compete with a rival as able as Coolie. Coolie is already taking the North America box office to cleaners, with advance bookings almost touching USD 1.5 million. Even the Telugu version of Coolie is ahead of War 2, as things stand.

War 2 Targets A Rs 100 Crore Day 1 Including Premieres, Based On International Advances

War 2 targets a Rs 100 crore day 1 global opening including premieres. The advance bookings internationally suggest an opening of little under Rs 100 crore but things can change in the last few days. Coolie is winning the day 1 race and the real battle is the worldwide lifetime battle. Both movies look well poised for a healthy lifetime, but the movie with the higher gross takes the glory.

